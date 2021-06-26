Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

