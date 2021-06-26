Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DS Smith Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

DITHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

DITHF stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

