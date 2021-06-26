Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

AX stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

