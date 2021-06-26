Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GFTU. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.33) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

In other news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). In the last three months, insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

