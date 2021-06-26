$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce $4.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion.

BAK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

BAK stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

