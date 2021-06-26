Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on the stock.

Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 969 ($12.66) on Wednesday. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 969 ($12.66). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 815.13.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.