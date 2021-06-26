Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.15. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,775 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

