Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JOUL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:JOUL opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.93. Joules Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

In related news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

