Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 363.70 ($4.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The firm has a market cap of £67.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.29.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.