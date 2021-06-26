Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.06. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 271,417 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUF.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

