Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RYI opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 218,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

