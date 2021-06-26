Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

