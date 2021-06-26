Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Magnite stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,725,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

