NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 228,705 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £914.51 million and a PE ratio of 65.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

