Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.81. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 14,090 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

