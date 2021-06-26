FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.85.

K opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

