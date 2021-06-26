ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

CTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223.17 ($2.92).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.52. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250.40 ($3.27). The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

