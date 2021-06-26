Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

