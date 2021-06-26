Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 314% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

