Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the typical volume of 466 call options.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

