Brokers Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 560,126 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

