FY2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. uniQure’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

