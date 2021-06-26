Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

