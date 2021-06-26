Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 436.25 ($5.70).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 328.90 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 317.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

