UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €5.20 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €4.37 ($5.14).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

