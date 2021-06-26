Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

HEN3 opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €94.29.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

