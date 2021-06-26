Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.95 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

