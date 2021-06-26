Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.44.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

