CIBC Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.