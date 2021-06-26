CIBC Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.43.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

