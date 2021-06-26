Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.93.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.