The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON SGE opened at GBX 686.80 ($8.97) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 654.36.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.