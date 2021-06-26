Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for (BTA.L) (LON:BTA)

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded (BTA.L) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 183 ($2.39).

