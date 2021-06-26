Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

