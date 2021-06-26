Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,300.67.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

