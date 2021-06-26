Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Travis Perkins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $19.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

