Ferroglobe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,593 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 1,553 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.98. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

