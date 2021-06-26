Deckers Outdoor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 621 put options on the company. This is an increase of 935% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $380.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $384.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

