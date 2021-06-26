Scotiabank Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.04.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

