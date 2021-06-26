Head to Head Survey: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) vs. ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.63 $970,000.00 ($0.03) -256.67 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.19

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 4.36% -2.86% -0.82% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kingstone Companies and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Kingstone Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

