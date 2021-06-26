KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of JBHT opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

