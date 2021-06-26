Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 965% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

