ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

NYSE MAN opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

