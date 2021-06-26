Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.94 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

