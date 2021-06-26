Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.05. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 586,586 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Laurentian lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.00.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

