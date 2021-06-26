Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Angi alerts:

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.39 on Friday. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,439.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.