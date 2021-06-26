EMCOR Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:EME opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

