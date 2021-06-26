Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 107,997 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

