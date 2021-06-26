dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £667.79 million and a P/E ratio of 62.22. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

