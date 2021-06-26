X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XYF opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $811.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.79.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in X Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

